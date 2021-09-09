Arturo “Art” David Mejia passed away on August 24th, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 55 years old.
He was born on August 19, 1966 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Juan and Gloria Mejía. Growing up he was active in sports and enjoyed playing baseball and football. On October 21, 1981 at the age of 15, he suffered a rare aneurysm. He was the only surviving person, out of 3 in the world to have suffered this type of genetic disease. This led to Art becoming a case study patient at UCSF in San Francisco. Some of the top neurologist in the world studied his medical case. It was because of Art that many treatments were pioneered through his study.
He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved listening to Journey, Steve Perry and Stevie Wonder music. He had a great hearty laugh, which you could enjoy hearing as he watched his old comedy movies.
He is survived by his father Juan Mejía and his sister Gloriaelena Mejía both of Patterson and joins his mother, Gloria Mejía, who preceded him in death.
He was a lion of a man and battled like a warrior till the end. And every minute of every day, he will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 16th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
