As Lenten journey begins

A well-researched national study has proven that you and I are twenty times more likely to wash our hands after using a public restroom if there is one other person present. Of course, this also means that we are twenty times less likely to wash our hands if we are alone. During pandemic, washing hands is not an optional sanitizing thing, but a requirement for everyone.
I'm fascinated by the way we human beings behave differently when we assume we are alone -- at home, driving in a car.
How we behave differently when we assume we are unobserved – eating; working; drinking; buying; being.
The reality of our lives is that we are often not as alone as we think we are. We are observed more often than we think we are. Phone calls, cell logs, emails, credit histories, purchasing profiles, reading patterns, medical records, video cameras, all tracked and tracking what we do and do not do, who we are with and how we behave. No wonder we feel "on" so much of the time.
In "As You Like It," William Shakespeare wrote, All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and entrances. And one man in his time plays many parts. But what about when we are off-stage, when we truly are alone, unseen. Does a player still exist when there is no one to see a performance? When we are unplugged, offline, unrecorded and disconnected, what then are the habits of our hearts?
“Be especially careful when you are trying to be good so that you don’t make a performance out of it. It might be good theater, but the God who made you won’t be applauding.” Matthew 6:1, The Message
This passage from the Gospel according to Matthew (6:1-6, 16-21) is the scripture lesson for Ash Wednesday every single year. Strange, isn't it? The one day when a simple mark of ashes on our foreheads, can reveal to the world that you are Christian, is the same day that scripture teaches against public displays of praying, giving, fasting? While the Gospel does not challenge a public faith it does challenge performance faith.
Jesus challenges and changes practice by contrasting playing to the crowd with praying to God. The Greek word, Ypokritai, translated hypocrites, literally means ‘a performer’ or ‘an actor.’ No matter how deeply an actor enters a role, a role is not the same thing as a relationship. Jesus invites all people into relationship with God, relationship that begins where we are most real, where we are most vulnerable, where we are alone. As we let go of the image of self, we play for others to see and play in our own scripts, then we are free to let go of the image of God as scary judge. We are free to let go of the image of prayer as performance.
So, Jesus tells us to go to the storeroom, in his time the only room that might have had a door. In the room, God's reconciling, transforming presence illumines and infuses our hearts with grace. The "you," the "me" that no one sees is not observed by God from a distance but shaped by God from within and beyond our hearts, from within and beyond the heart of creation.
The season of Lent began yesterday, Ash Wednesday. May you be reconnected and reconcile the relationship with your God for this forty-day journey. May God bless your journey.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
