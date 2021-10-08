An unidentified male succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged stabbing in Patterson.
A 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon was received at approximately 2:30 p.m. today, October 8.
Initial reports identified several potential crime scenes that have been identified by police and are currently being investigated.
It is now believed by investigators to have occurred on Shearwater Drive near James Burke Avenue.
The victim succumbed to his injuries in a private vehicle enroute to the hospital.
The investigation into the assault is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department 209-552-2468 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-602-7469.
