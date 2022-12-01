Attempted homicide suspect arrested for robbery

On Nov. 27, Patterson police responded to a call on the 200 block of Tissot Lane for the report of a robbery at gunpoint.
The father and son reported a man in a ski-mask approached them with a weapon before stealing a phone and a wallet and escaping in a car.
During the search, deputies were contacted by the victim who had received an alert that an attempt had been made to use his stolen credit card at two separate locations in the area of Renzo Lane and Rogers Road.
Employees of the stores were cooperative in the investigation and through surveillance footage deputies were able to confirm a possible identification of the suspect.
Deputies located a vehicle matching the description given by the victims and seen on surveillance footage and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located property stolen from the victims and a loaded firearm.
The semiautomatic firearm, alleged to have been used in the robbery, had been altered to allow for fully automatic firing.
Luis Ortiz Solorzano, 20-year-old resident of Gustine, was arrested for the robbery and charges related to the illegal firearm.
It was determined that Solorzano was on bail after having been arrested in Newman in 2019 on various charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault with a firearm and other firearms related charges.
