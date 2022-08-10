Aurelia Lopez Manzo, 91 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, July 27th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Manzo was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for many years. She was a homemaker who loved cooking for her family and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Mrs. Manzo is survived by her husband, Manuel Manzo; sons, Manuel Manzo of Patterson and Martin (Carrie) Manzo of Turlock; daughters, Jenny (Jose) Rosas of Patterson and Veronica Manzo of Reno, Nevada; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1 brother and 4 sisters.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, August 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 11th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.