Dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Aurora Lozano, 78 of Denton, Texas passed into god’s hands Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born on June 24, 1944, in Sonora, Texas to Alfredo, Sr., and Basilia Arredondo. In 1965, she married her one and only love, Luis “Boy” Lozano in Plainview, Texas and moved to Patterson, California in 1966.
During her years in Patterson, she worked as the police clerk for the Patterson Police Department for 18 years. After the passing of her husband in 1998 she moved to Denton, Texas to be closer to her mother and family. Upon moving to Denton, she worked at the Denton County Adult Probation Department for 13 years. She had a great love for the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers and rarely missed a game. Aurora especially loved her weekly Bingo trips and going to Winstar Casino. To anyone willing to listen she would talk about how much she loved her three grandchildren. She will be truly missed by her family and others.
Mrs. Lozano is survived by her sons, Armando Lozano and Luis Lozano, Jr. of Denton, Texas; daughter, Christina (Santos) Garcia of Patterson, California; grandchildren, Brittany Lozano of Patterson, California, Luis Lozano, III of Denton, Texas and Amanda Lozano of Patterson, California; siblings, Alfredo, Jr. (Amelia) Arredondo of Illinois, Olga Juarez, Olivia (Josue Rosas) Olivas, Carmen (Armando) Adame, Antonio Ramos all of Denton, Rebecca (Gilberto) Ramos of Encino, Bertha Martinez of Wisconsin and two great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luis “Boy” Lozano; son, Hector Daniel Lozano; parents, Alfredo, Sr. and Basilia Arredondo; siblings, Oralea Balderas and Alfredo Rodriguez.
A Rosary will be held at 5 pm, Wednesday, February 8th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel in Denton, Texas. A second Rosary will be held at 6 pm, Wednesday, February 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Thursday, February 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.