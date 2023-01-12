Have you ever wanted to meet the author of your favorite book? Thanks to the Stanislaus Country Library, you may have that chance.
The library has invited a variety of fiction and nonfiction authors to online author talks, where participants will hear about brand-new and time-honored books straight from the writers’ mouths. The talks may also include questions, depending on time constraints, and registrants are encouraged to submit their inquiries.
The first author talk, to be held on January 17, will be with Dana K. White, author of Organizing for the Rest of Us, Decluttering at the Speed of Life, and How To Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind. "If the thought of decluttering overwhelms you,” reads the library website event page, “decluttering expert and bestselling author Dana White’s humor and practical, reality-based tips will give you exactly what you need to start making an impact on your space. In this deep-dive webinar, Dana will share actionable mindset shifts that will free you to make fast decluttering progress using minimal emotional energy.”
White also shares organizational tips through her blog, podcasts, and videos at ASlobComesClean.com.
On January 31, Randall Munroe will be speaking about his recently published book, What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions. “The millions of people around the world who read and loved What If? still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger,” reads the book’s description on Amazon.com. “Before you go on a cosmic road trip, feed the residents of New York City to a T. rex, or fill every church with bananas, be sure to consult this practical guide for impractical ideas.”
Munroe’s other works include What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words, and How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real World Problems. He is also the artist of the webcomic xkcd.
February features three authors—Lana Harper, Grace M. Cho, and Sadeqa Johnson. Harper will be present in a February 9 talk to discuss the latest installment of her Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. Cho’s award-winning memoir, Tastes Likes War, will be the topic on February 16, and Johnson’s latest novel, The House of Eve will feature on February 28.
For more information about the sessions, authors, and books, visit https://libraryc.org/stanislauslibrary/upcoming.
