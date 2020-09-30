Ayana Kasai Guardado, 17, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on May 14, 2003 in San Francisco, CA and raised in the community of Patterson, CA since the age of 5.
Ayana was a kind and beautiful soul. Her smile was contagious and could light up any room. If you saw Ayana at school or around town she was constantly dancing, making funny faces, or making new friends.
Ayana was an avid dancer and member of the Fusion dance team in Ceres, CA. In the time she spent at Patterson High she held many accomplishments. She was a member of the ASB Executive board as well as the Life of a Tiger program. In athletics she participated on the PHS swim and basketball teams and was JV and Varsity Cheer Captain.
Outside of school Ayana loved going on long car rides, hiking, going to the beach, riding scooters in San Francisco, and above all else family parties. She absolutely enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her siblings and cousins. She would always make the drive to Sacramento to spend time with her godfather and god brothers and sisters. She was constantly texting her uncles and other family members and friends and reminding them of how special they were, and how much she appreciated and loved them.
Ayana adored her little brother Johnny, “BJ”, and would constantly hug him. She admired her older sister Ariel and loved her wholeheartedly. She was daddy’s little girl and mama’s little princess.
Ayana Kasai Guardado is survived by her parents, Johnny and Sabrena Guardado; her siblings, Ariel Escobar and Johnny Blaze Guardado; her grandparents, Jose and Mary Guardado and Rolando and Eileen Roblero; and countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
She will be deeply missed and loved by all for to know Ayana was to love her.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, October 2nd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.