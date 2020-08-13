Long-term data about the socio-emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children are still developing, but administrators and teachers are aware of the potential emotional and physical trauma that their students may be experiencing by continued social distancing protocols.
Teachers who spoke with the Irrigator expressed concerns they have about the impact distance-learning may have on developing relationships with students and their families.
Keeping the attention of students and parents via virtual instruction may prove difficult because of the lack of personal interaction that children and parents will have with teachers.
Interpersonal relationship development could also suffer due to the lack of regular social interaction with those in their peer group.
In their “COVID-19 Planning Considerations: Guidance for School Re-entry” the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that social isolation may increase students’ separation anxieties and risk of developing mental health disorders when in-person classes resume.
An AAP publication titled “AAP interim guidance on school re-entry focuses on mitigating COVID-19 risks” states, “Evidence from spring 2020 school closures points to negative impacts on learning. Children and adolescents also have been placed at a higher risk of morbidity and mortality from physical or sexual abuse, substance use, anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.”
Further, the AAP states through their school re-entry guidance, “Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being and provide our children and adolescents with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits. Beyond supporting the educational development of children and adolescents, schools play a critical role in addressing racial and social inequity.”
These concepts appear to be the basis for the AAP’s recommendation that classroom instruction begins as soon as in-person learning can safely be implemented.
Patterson’s Superintendent, Dr. Phil Alfano, agrees, “Distance learning is a terrible substitute for classroom instruction.”
This is why the Superintendent’s Office has been hard at work planning professional development and training to best prepare teachers for the beginning of the fall semester. With firm direction provided by Senate Bill 98, teachers and administrators have been able to come up with schedules that are flexible for the needs of their students and classrooms while also meeting the attendance and instructional minutes that are mandated by the bill. Training on the socio-emotional impact of COVID-19 and distance learning will be included as part of the professional development that district teachers will participate in.
Teachers who spoke to the Irrigator are ready to get back into their classrooms and physically meet with their students.
However, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the very real potential for severe illness and even death is sobering. Acknowledging the fear that they face not just for themselves and their own families but also their community.
“What’s going to happen if we come back to class and a student dies?” is a question posed by a teacher who asked not to be identified, “What about the teachers?” Distance learning won’t be a perfect example of effective education, but it will help keep our community safe by preventing the increased spread of COVID-19.
When in-person classes ended, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond ordered that emergency distance learning could not negatively impact students’ grades.
PJUSD quickly began allocating Chromebooks, wi-fi hotspots, and other necessary equipment so students could access grade-level appropriate educational material and activities.
The district continues to improve access by partnering with Motorola Solutions to erect new cell towers. Using funds from the CARES Act, the district will eventually have a cell tower installed at every school site in Patterson.
Even with improved access, it remains that some of the district’s students were not served sufficiently. An assertion proven by answers the district received from the parent surveys that Assistant Superintendent Veronica Miranda reported during a district-wide staff Webex meeting on July 15. Although most students were able to access the internet, there were some in the more rural communities that were not. Grayson was particularly affected more significantly by the lack of consistent and reliable internet access than residents in the city of Patterson.
Although those students’ grades were not negatively impacted due to California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Thurmond’s orders, other students that have better access were able to improve their grades.
Students who may not be able to use an electronic device effectively due to a disability, students who are considered vulnerable due to their socioeconomic status, as well as English language learners were not equitably served.
Students who, for whatever reason, were not able to improve their grades were inequitably and negatively impacted by the emergency distance learning model. This type of inequity is why the guidance established by SB 98 is imperative to a successful school year for all children.
Some teachers were back on campus on Monday, Aug. 10, for the first of three scheduled professional development workdays, and already the teachers seem to be feeling much more confident about the year ahead.
Emily Blickenstaff, the ceramics teacher at Patterson High, is hopeful that the flexibility that the district is affording teachers continues. Noting also that the synchronous and asynchronous training has been helpful, especially for staff that may not have much tech experience. For Blickenstaff, this school year presents the opportunity for students to become better creative problem solvers. She looks forward to challenging her own and her students’ resourcefulness.
