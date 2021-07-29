Invest In Me has been collecting school supplies to distribute among students since July 12 and the donation drive is drawing to a close.
July 30 is the last day to donate supplies or make financial contributions to the school supply drive.
In partnership with Love Stanislaus County, love our schools, distributions will take place on August 6 at Grayson Community Center at 9:00 a.m. and at the Back to School Block Party and Child Safety Fair on August 14.
Most requested items are backpacks, specifically backpacks for middle and high school students. Donation buckets are located at Patterson Irrigator 26 North Third Street and at Blue’s Floral 30 South Del Puerto Avenue.
Invest In Me is a non-profit organization focused on self-empowerment, leadership and civic engagement in the Westside of Stanislaus County.
