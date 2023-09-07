bad breath.TIF

Halitosis, which is characterized primarily by bad breath, can be an embarrassing condition. For some people, it is an occasional occurrence after eating a particular food. But for others, bad breath can be a persistent problem. Getting to the root of bad breath can help people have a fresher mouth and avoid feelings of embarrassment. According to the Cleveland Clinic, halitosis affects one in four people across the globe. It may occur due to poor oral hygiene, but it also may be linked to dry mouth, heartburn, diseases elsewhere in the body, or eating foods like garlic and onions. While some cases of bad breath may require specialized treatment, these six strategies may help people with more mild cases of the condition.1. Get routine dental cleanings at the dentist’s office. Brushing and flossing alone may not be enough to clear bacteria or properly clean plaque and tartar from teeth.2. Saliva helps to wash out the mouth, and if the body isn’t making enough, it can lead to bad breath. Rewetting mouthwashes and drops may help.3. Quit smoking, which can cause dry mouth and increase risk for gum disease.4. Avoid certain foods, notably garlic and onions, and spices that may contribute to halitosis. After such foods are digested, they enter the bloodstream and are carried to the lungs, ultimately affecting breath, says the Mayo Clinic. Consuming these foods in moderation may alleviate bad breath.5. See a dentist if you suspect you have an infection. Infections in the mouth may lead to bad breath. These can occur from tooth decay, gum disease, mouth sores, or even surgical wounds. Getting infections under control will have a positive impact on breath.6. Use decongestants and saline rinses when necessary. Upper respiratory conditions like allergies and colds could lead to post-nasal drip or infections in the throat that can contribute to bad breath. Bad breath affects people for a variety of reasons. But it is typically preventable and treatable. Speak with a doctor if bad breath does not clear up with at-home remedies.

