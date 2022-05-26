Patterson’s culinary connoisseurs are encouraged to enter their best apricot recipes in the 2022 Apricot Fiesta Bake Contest on Saturday, May 28.
Baked goods categories are Cookies and Bars; Cakes and Pies; Miscellaneous Desserts; Miscellaneous Anything; Kid’s Entries.
Remember, all recipes must include apricots and cash prizes will be awarded to all winners! The categories are wide open, and the judges are ready for anything so tie on those aprons and get cooking!
Submissions can be dropped off at McAuley Ford Service Office, 250 N. El Circulo from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
There is a $5 entry fee for each baked good and you must include the recipe used. Entry forms are available online at www.apricotfiesta.com/bake-contest and will also be available at McAuley Ford.
Previous winning recipes have included, Peanut Butter Apricot Jelly Cups, Sweet and Savory Deviled Eggs, Apricot Lemon Cake Pops, and Apricot Bourbon Bacon.
For any questions, please contact Gwendolyn Valentine at 209-892-3118.
