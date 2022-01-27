Baldwin Ranch Development Agreement approved by 4 to 1 vote

Planned residential and commercial development on the west side of Patterson will move forward on a four to one vote. Councilwoman Shivaugn Alves was the sole vote against the Development Agreement between The City and Baldwin Ranch Development, LLC.
The project has faced public objection at every phase of development.
Initially drawing criticism from residents, Patterson Joint Unified School District, and multiple Stanislaus County offices, Patterson City Council approved an amendment to the General Plan that allowed the rezoning of the more than 130-acre project area from light industrial to residential and commercial.
The amendment put the city at risk of having to repay the county 20 million dollars for costs incurred by developing the area for industrial use. However, the final amended document indemnifies the city and the developer applicant has assumed responsibility for repaying the county 2.72 million dollars if residential development takes place.
The developer has also agreed to be responsible for paying the county’s fair share of the Interstate 5/Sperry Avenue improvements. As of the effective date of the agreement the county’s portion has been estimated to be 30% of the total cost of improvements, which is about 2.37 million dollars.
In 2020 when the project was presented to the city’s Planning Commission for rezoning, the developer applicant, Joe Hollowell, and the city’s Director of Community Development David James attested that multiple school sites had been identified and that communication with the school district was ongoing.
By August 2021 when the project’s master plan was approved by the Planning Commission those stipulated school sites were unaccounted for, resulting in the district’s verbal dissatisfaction with the project.
Before the council members voted to approve the development agreement, Alves, also a district employee, asked if the school district, city, and developer were on the same page in regard to the effect the additional homes will have on the district, citing the need to maintain good relationships as the city experiences growth. City Manager Ken Irwin confirmed that meetings had been held with Superintendent Phil Alfano and Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge and that language had been added to the agreement for the district.
The developer has agreed to the obligation of paying Senate Bill 50 fees to the district prior to the issuance of building permits. The agreement states, “payment of said fee mitigates the project's impacts to school facilities.”
The district isn’t satisfied. School site selection criteria is dictated by the state legislature. Sites are approved through a rigorous process that includes screening and ranking procedures that weigh factors that include safety, location, accessibility, cost, topography as well as other criteria to determine viability. After a site is selected and approved a full build out typically takes three years.
During the public hearing Menge spoke on behalf of the district. “We have not come to an agreement with the developer, although there is language in there that we will work collaboratively with the developer. We don’t want to get in the way of the city’s agreement, but just to be clear, the district will continue negotiations with the developer to address the issue; the fact there’s no school site in the plan nor is there other means to address the nearly 500 homes that will be pushed into an already overcrowded school.”
