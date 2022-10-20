United Community Foundation hosted Night Out 2022 on October 12. Grayson, Westley and Vernalis came together to play games, eat snacks, meet emergency responders, and watch the Balet Folklorico dancers.
Calstar Medical Helicopters and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit landed helicopters in the soccer field so community members could get an up-close look and ask questions.
