A private collection of tractors was donated to the Patterson Township Historical Society by Frank Bettencourt’s family after his death in 2016. At his behest, the farm equipment has been maintained by the Barnstormers for the enjoyment and education of anyone who wants to visit the museum on River Road.
The Barnstormers are a group of wards, so to speak, attached to the Patterson Township Historical Society. Made up mostly of farmers from the Westside, they are a group who appreciate and respect the history of farming and farm equipment. They purchase, restore, and donate antique tractors to add to the collection, and perform regular maintenance on the tractors already in the collection. Their stewardship is evident as every tractor in possession of the PTHS is still in operation.
Bettencourt’s collection numbered 30 at the time the historical society took ownership and since then new and exciting models have continued to be added. The tractor museum is housed on a piece of private property that is currently for sale. As such the Barnstormers have been raising funds to purchase the property to ensure the museum has a permanent location.
The Father’s Day Tractor Ride and Lunch was the first fundraiser they have held since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. It was a day of fun and excitement that children and adults enjoyed together.
A parade of antique tractors led a tour through land that was previously known as the El Solyo Ranch. Multiple historical points of interest were marked on a map of the route that ended at the El Solyo Water District where a short film was shown.
The film, called “Acres of Plenty,” is a presentation of early farming on the El Solyo Ranch. Many of the tour’s points of interest, like the water tower and the pumping station, are visible in the film. It was an experience that brought to life the history of the community while growing appreciation for the advancement of modern farming.
The Barnstormers’ Father’s Day Tractor Ride was supported by members of Western Heritage Engines Antiques Tractors, Inc. who showed up with even more antique tractors, Bob Machado who donated the use of a trailer for families to ride in, and the Maring family who donated aviation fuel to keep the tractors in prime running condition.
The agricultural history of the Central Valley is fascinating, and the Patterson Township Historical Society Barnstormers are an asset to the community and beyond that cannot be overvalued.
The annual Open House fundraiser is scheduled for July 24. Tickets are on sale now. Call the PTHS at 209-892-8971 for information about buying tickets for the open house, to schedule a tour of the tractor museum, or to donate.
For more photos of the Father’s Day Tractor Ride and Lunch, visit www.pattersonirrigator.com.
