The Patterson Barnstormers, an offshoot of the Patterson Township Historical Society, displayed several antique tractors at the Apricot Fiesta. They drove in the parade Saturday morning and then parked on West Las Palmas Avenue.
The tractors were the private collection of Frank Bettencourt and his family. After his death in 2016, the collection was donated to the Barnstormers for safekeeping. Six years later, all 30 vehicles are still operational. They have expanded the collection as well.
Ken Herger, curator of the Barnstormer’s museum in Vernalis, grew up on a small family farm. He sees the preservation of farm equipment as carrying on his late father’s legacy. It was his father’s dream initially, and Herger wants to keep it alive. “It’s a father-son thing,” he said.
According to Herger, the community responded well to the display. Many people have expressed interest in the tractors and history, both at the Apricot Fiesta and their museum. They evidently impressed the Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors too, winning the Hometown Spirit Award.
Every piece of equipment in the collection is from the Westside, and each one has a story. Herger recounted people coming into the museum and learning that their grandfather used a tractor on display. Many of their vehicles are decades old, the oldest being from 1919. Thanks to the Barnstormer’s ingenuity, this century-old tractor still runs and is used in their events.
The selection seen at the Apricot Fiesta is just a handful of the tractors the Barnstormers have preserved. More can be seen at their museum on 213 River Road in Vernalis.
