Basketball schedule hit hard by COVID

California’s new wave of COVID cases has caused cancellations and rescheduled games for Patterson basketball. According to California All, the number of cases has dramatically increased an alarming rate from 3,249 in November to 70,679 by the end of 2021 bringing the 7-day average case rate per 100k to 101.8.
“Both boys’ and girls’ teams are now practicing with mask on to avoid sit-outs due to close contact at practice. That was the cause of our first pause which forced us to miss the Elk Grove tourney. Now if someone tests (positive for COVID) only that player must sit out,” said Patterson boys’ basketball head coach Jason McCleery.
Patterson boys’ basketball was scheduled to compete in a tournament at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove from December 28-30, before a COVID outbreak paused the team activities. The girls were soon to follow as their December 30 game against Fairfield was cancelled, the following week later both teams’ game against Atwater was cancelled.
The games were originally scheduled for January 3 (boys), and January 4 (girls), but another COVID outbreak caused those games to be rescheduled. Patterson will host a varsity double header on Saturday, January 29 at 12 p.m.(boys), and 1:30 p.m.(girls). The teams’ new schedule will lead to the boys playing Atwater twice in a four-day span and the girls will play them twice in the same week. As a result of rescheduling a league game Patterson girls’ basketball had to cancel their originally scheduled non-league game against Orestimba.
Despite battling COVID Patterson boys’ basketball managed to get another non-league game played against Lemoore at Clovis High School on December 30. Patterson accepted the game to fill-in for the games they missed after having to withdraw from the Pleasant Grove tournament.
“That was our first day back from a COVID pause I was reaching out to coaches all week to try and get one more game in before the new year. It didn’t help that Lemoore made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter, and we never recovered from that.”
Lemoore’s seven threes gave them a 27-9 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers were missing key starters, Jacob Guevarra and Precious Nnaji in the 88-57 lost due to prior obligations over the Christmas break.
“Last week was good for our young guys like Amari [Coley] and Doug [Avelar]. Devin [Hudson] from JV came up and played well, along with David [Nnaji]. It showed a little bit of what we’ll look like for the next couple of years,” said McCleery.
Coley (14pts, 10 rebs) showed the ability to step into the starting lineup when needed. We usually see him coming off the bench and providing a spark for the second unit. Patterson’s COVID battle is one that everybody faces but it’s something most teams hate to face because COVID’s effect on sports often affect a team’s depth.
“It’s frustrating because the district rules require us to test weekly and if we get a positive kid they have to sit out. We have a player who tested positive, then went home and tested negative. No symptoms, no one at their home is sick but that player can only play if he gets a PCR test,” said McCleery.
The player McCleery is alluding to is sophomore forward David Nnaji. Nnaji tested positive earlier this week, according to a source within the team no one in his home or on the team has tested positive. If he continues to not have symptoms, he will only have to quarantine for the mandated eight days in health and safety protocols. Nnaji would be eligible to rejoin the team next week and return to game action on January 12 against El Capitan.
With one key player in protocols, 2022 is already bringing Patterson good fortune with the return of another. Senior Jeremiah Turner will be making his return in a Patterson uniform after spending his junior year at Oroville.
“It will be exciting getting him back. He brings great shooting and experience and has been looking good at practice all year. It helps a lot, kind of a blessing to not have a league game until Friday. It won’t take him long to get game ready, he’s been at every practice and putting in the extra work. Guys will be able to play off him right away and vice versa.”
An added piece that spreads the floor, along with a sixth man with the capability of Coley Patterson is improving at a critical time in the season and it could be what the Tigers need as their journey to a league title and potential playoff contention starts Friday night on the road against Merced.
