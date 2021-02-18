Bennie Lee Brown, 73 of Patterson passed away on February 11, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- PHS senior earns scholarship to University of Mary
- Friendly Competition fuels Savemart and Westside Food Pantry
- Trusting God’s Heart
- Jesse deLeon: January 25, 1961 - January 21, 2021
- Cue Eye of the Tiger, PHS sports are back!
- Frank Emerico Guerra: October 14, 1963 – February 1, 2021
- Police Log February 2 to February 8
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Patterson
- Efrain Martinez Reyes: April 7, 1959 – January 27, 2021
- David Joseph Silva: July 8, 1949 – February 5, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.