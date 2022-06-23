Berean Christian School continues to be awarded Quality status by Accelerated Christian Education (A.C.E.) based in Nashville, Tennessee. A.C.E. provides individualized Bible-based curriculum to over 125 nations around the world.
Berean has been recognized for its high standard of excellence in Christian character training as well as the outstanding academic accomplishments of its students. This past year, the average student test grades for all students in the school in all subjects was 96.57%. Berean Christian has been educating students grades 1 through 12 for over twenty years.
Excellence in education continues to be the goal of Berean Christian School, located at 650 West Las Palmas Avenue. The school’s achievement is attributed in part to a community commitment to maintain an atmosphere where a school such as Berean can effectively educate our youth today for tomorrow’s achievements. In-person, on-campus education as well as a homeschooling option is available. Each subject at all levels contains Biblical foundations and principles as well as character traits.
