Bernadette Mello, 70 of Modesto (previously of Patterson) passed away on July 3, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- New traffic pattern for I-5 and Sperry Avenue interchange coming soon
- Fireworks destroy house
- Upcoming changes for Sacred Heart Catholic School in Patterson
- Patterson schools delay start date until September 8
- Police log from June 30 through July 6, 2020
- Stanislaus among group of counties required to scale back reopening
- Planning Commission sends Transportation Infrastructure Master Plan to City Council with recommendations
- PRIDE gives out over 100 scholarships to local students
- Nancee Kinkaid Maya: October 24, 1935 ~ June 16, 2020
- Fire log from June 29 through July 5, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.