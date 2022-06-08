Bertha Burch, 93, of Patterson passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Modesto, CA.
She was born December 20, 1928 in Modesto, CA to Swiss immigrants Werner and Agnes Kaiser. She lived in Modesto until 1947 when she married Joe Burch and they moved to Patterson.
Bertha was a parishioner of Patterson’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club of Ripon, and the Patterson Garden Club. She was also a former active member of the Turlock Steppin Pards Square Dance Club. She was a cafeteria cook for Patterson Unified School District for 29 years.
She, along with her husband Joe, loved to travel and shared many memorable trips with good friends. They owned a cabin in Long Barn where they spent countless days with their children and grandchildren enjoying the outdoors and fishing the mountain lakes.
Bertha is survived by her daughters Linda (Ron) Glantz, Judy (David) Holm, Joyce (Chuck) Higgins and son-in-law Bill Jackson; seven grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren. She is preceded by her husband of 71 years, Joe; her daughter, Nancy Jackson; her siblings Ed and Erwin Kaiser; and parents Werner Kaiser, Agnes Filliger and Joe Filliger.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Bertha cherished her family and her many, many friendships. She was strong in her faith. She will be remembered by her smile, her fun nature and her cookies. She truly was an inspiration and a beautiful example of a life well lived… hard working but also fun-loving and caring. The loving, close-knit family she leaves behind is a wonderful tribute to her. She will be dearly missed.
Donations may be made to the San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club, P.O. Box 373, Ripon, CA. 95366 or the Father Connors Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA. 95363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.