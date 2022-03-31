Best Friends’ Augusta Farley to retire

Augusta Farley, Owner, Behavioral Consultant and Training Director at Best Friends Pet Resort & Canine Academy, is retiring in April.
“It’s time,” said Farley. “The stars have aligned and it’s time to start the next phase of my life.”
Farley, who started the career path over 40 years ago while living in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has always had an affinity for the relationships between animals and their human counterparts. The love and general curiosity for people and animals started in her youth while living with her family in New York.
“My mother was horse crazy,” said Farley. “I became horse crazy and then I decided I would train the family dog and then when I finished college I got a dog then really got interested in behavior, whether its human behavior or animal behavior. Behavior is my primary impetus to understanding the world…My dad also helped to influence my basic respect and concern for people, because we can’t care well for animals if we don’t care for their people.”
Best Friends Pet Resort opened its doors in Patterson in 2000. The principal core of the business revolves around Farley’s ideologies of building relationships between people and their pets. But not just any relationship will do. The relationships built at Best Friends focus on love and engagement. In fact, Farley’s ideologies are so strong that they have grown outside of her business and back into the community through the non-profit she co-founded, Westside Animals for Adoption.
“I think that part of my mission is to do some social good and primarily trying to strengthen, reinforce and enable the human-animal bond,” said Farley. “Whether that’s with dogs, cats, people or in the community with residents who are struggling with resources. My goal is to connect people with resources and enable them to explore their own bond with their pets so that it’s not just business, it’s actually doing social good and that’s really important for me.”
Westside Animals for Adoption started in 2008 as an adoption and rescue program but has evolved to become so much more.
“We started to focus on upstream work. [We figured] we can’t adopt our way out of a stray problem. Instead, we have to start preventing people from losing the bond with their pets by providing veterinary care, helping to fix fences, and making information about behavior available that would prevent people from separating with their pets. Housing and eviction is what’s big right now so we added that concept as well. We did a lot of work trying to help people access veterinary care when they can’t afford it for their pets which allows them to keep their pets healthy and alive and not going into shelters.”
Westside Animals for Adoption is the only non-profit in the area that focuses on maintaining the human-animal bond. It’s this devotion to keeping animals and humans safe, healthy and connected in the community that led to Farley being recognized as the 2020 Stanislaus County Commission Outstanding Woman of the year.
While the announcement of Farley’s retirement may dispirit some members of the community, rest assured that Best Friends is falling into more-than-capable hands.
“Dr. Rob Santos of Monte Vista Vet in Turlock will be taking over ownership of the business.”
Dr. Santos was born and raised on a dairy farm in Turlock. He studied at Purdue’s School of Veterinary Science and has been a part-time instructor of Animal Health and Behavior at Modesto Junior College since 1991.
“We’ve worked together to build some programs in the community,” said Farley. “Not just Patterson, but Stanislaus County. Dr. Santos will be continuing with some of the work that we do.”
The impact that Best Friends Pet Resort and Westside Animals for Adoption has had on the community may not be the same without Augusta, but it will still be there. It will grow, and with the community's support, it will continue to strive.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this community,” said Farley. “I came in with some ideas and the people that were already here embraced those ideas. There’s no doubt in my mind that Patterson allowed us and supported us in what we did both in business and nonprofit…I’m eternally grateful to the people of Patterson and Stanislaus County, my staff and volunteers for not only giving me the opportunity to grow my business, but together we created a force for social good for pets and their humans. I’ve had a magical life here.”
