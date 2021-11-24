Dear Editor,
I want to publicly thank owner Augusta Farley and her wonderful staff for helping me in a time of emergency need.
A month ago a family member had a severe medical occurrence and has been hospitalized since.
Her friends could only take care of her dog but not her two kittens. Where I live we are allowed one pet only!!
I contacted Best Friends and they immediately made the arrangements to board both kittens together!
Their stay was for weeks and they received the best of care, the facility was super clean and well supervised (the staff also provided love and kindness to the kittens)
Thank you Augusta and staff for your excellent care of the “girls” and also for providing me with a great cat rescue in Lodi (All My Tomorrows) who found a foster home for them this past Week!!
God Bless All of you at Best Friends Pet Resort
Ramona Casado
Patterson
