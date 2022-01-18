Betty Scheuber (Ferry) age 88, of Patterson passed away, Tuesday January 11, 2022.
For over 20 years, she contributed to the lives of many through her volunteer work and as manager of Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift store. Betty worked in accounting at Patterson Frozen Foods for over 20 years. She was a member of YLI and Sacred Heart Church. Betty will be missed for her love of her family and wonderful sense of humor.
Betty is survived by her husband of 71 years, Alfred Scheuber, sons Alan (Susan), Rick (Susan), daughter Carol Christopherson (Bob), grandsons Adam Scheuber (Chelsea), Aaron and Jeremy Christopherson (Allison), Gary Habel (Sandra), granddaughters Lesley Owning (John), Sandra Renberg (Robert), great grandchildren Sarah Renberg, Alexa and Chase Scheuber.
Share your stories of remembrance on Saturday January 29, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson Ca at 9:00am.
Help her kindness and compassion continue by making a donation to your favorite charity or volunteering at Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
