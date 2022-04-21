Beyond homelessness

Cambridge Academies Executive Director Geni Boyer presented a comprehensive report on the status of the HOST and Naomi’s Houses to the Patterson City Council during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Council member Shivaugn Alves had requested the report as concerns regarding the program’s services had been raised by residents publicly.
Day shelter services offered at the homes include showers, lunches, and case management services in which staff support clients through the processes of obtaining legal documents like identification, and signing up for Medi-Cal. Clients are also given access to drug rehabilitation and counseling services through third party providers.
Night shelter services also include showers, community provided meals and case management services but clients are offered a variety of classes that support self-improvement.
The Restart Program, a six- to-eight-month residential program currently only offered at HOST House according to the Cambridge Academies website, is for homeless and previously incarcerated individuals. It “positively impacts and transforms their lives in such a way that upon graduation from the program they obtain employment, enroll in school or specialized training or join the military.” Results from eight cohorts show that the program has a 70% success rate, some of those that have graduated the program are now employed at HOST House.
Enterprise Connections is a program that offers high school equivalency classes to migrant agricultural workers. Supported by a federally funded grant, since 2016 Cambridge Academies has graduated 200 students through HEP. They have received another five-year grant to continue that work and they have goals to expand the program to better prepare clients for the workforce and to help them advance in their jobs. Partnering with local industry and education agencies Cambridge Academies hopes to offer forklift certification, ESL (English as a second language) classes, and job placement.
Neither residential program fared well during the pandemic. Boyer told the council that Naomi’s House had to adjust their operating criteria to include more women in different circumstances just to fill beds. But, now they offer services to all women in need and have plans to construct a child center to better meet the needs of their clients.
She told the council that many in the homeless community have been receiving cash assistance that wouldn’t typically be available and that has prevented them from accepting the services offered by Cambridge Academies. She said they would rather stay in a hotel than follow the rules that are in place at the Houses, a statement that has previously been corroborated by Patterson Police Services Chief Joshua Clayton.
Statistics from January 2021 through March 2022 showed that the HOST and Naomi’s Houses served 95 and 63 unduplicated clients and filled 2,854 and 1,766 beds, respectively. The HOST House averaged 324 lunches and 55 showers per month. Naomi’s House was much lower in the same time period, averaging 50 lunches and 66 showers.
All of the meals have been provided by members of the community. Boyer repeatedly commended the community of Patterson for their generous support. “I love Patterson. Everyone pitches in, everyone helps.”
A kitchen at HOST House is in the final phase of construction. Once complete, HOST clients will begin participating in a chef’s program that will benefit the Meals on Wheels program in Patterson. Boyer told the council that it’s important to them to give back to the community that has supported them.
