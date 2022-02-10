Jeff Arambel, the BHT Auto Storage project applicant, requested the Planning Commission extend by two years the approval that was first granted in January 2020.
The project approval extension was requested at the Jan. 27 meeting but after taking public comment and discussing the project at length, the commission voted to continue the application to the Feb. 10 meeting with the purpose of reviewing the original staff report, project findings, and conditional use permit.
The extension was requested, as explained by Arambel and Joe Hollowell, a developer on the project, as being necessary due to the lack of investors. They told the commission, after the approval was granted in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic hit and halted business across the industry, affecting developers’ ability to attain financing.
Arambel told the commission that they “may be moving in a slightly different direction” and are still asking the city to extend the permit and conditional use approval.
“I definitely want to extend this time period for this permit but I’m hoping the interim will be extremely interim and that we’ll go straight to business park buildout with some of the decisions I’ve been making.
We’re currently working with a very large developer from the southeast...who have the capital to not only purchase the business park but to build it out and hold the entire business park.
There’s kind of a fork in the road here...I’m being as honest as I can with the planning commission, it may go straight to business park.”
The project is located in the West Patterson Industrial Business Park, between the Delta Mendota Canal and the California Aqueduct. Roughly bounded by Zacharias Road to the north, an undeveloped field to the south, and Restoration Hardware to the east.
The project as approved consists of outdoor storage of used, operable and inoperable vehicles for wholesale, online auction. The site would have the capacity to store 17,000 cars. No dismantling, draining of fluids, crushing or sale of parts is proposed on the site, and the vehicles will be sold in the same condition as they arrive, according to the staff report. The site is approved for operations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends by appointment.
The project will be constructed in two phases, with a 160-acre vehicle storage area, two 12,800-square foot offices, parking, and an area for vehicle drop-off. Entrances will be on Keystone Pacific Parkway and Zacharias Road.
The project has been divisive since it was first presented to the city, several in the community and some members of the commission consider the project to be an “eyesore”, a “giant parking lot” of used and wrecked vehicles visible from Interstate 5.
Although visible from I-5, intermittent hills would block much of the view, per the staff report. To soften the appearance of the site, a row of trees will be planted down the center.
More trees would normally be required on such a site but that could hinder future development. Interested parties and city staff consider this an interim use project. The property is not considered a prime candidate for development. However, it is anticipated that as future development occurs in the industrial zone this property may become more valuable and desirable for permanent development projects that are more consistent with the master plan.
The plan was approved by a 3-2 vote on Jan. 23, 2020. Chairman Ron West and Commissioner Titus Linares voted against the proposal. Commissioner Eric Bendix is the only remaining commissioner who voted to approve the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.