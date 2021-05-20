Bike raffle profits support HOST and Naomi’s Houses

The Low Down Car Club is more than a social gathering or fun times. They also care about the community, which is why they’re hosting a raffle to support the downtrodden of Patterson.
The club is hosting a raffle for four bikes from May 15 to July 10. The tickets are being sold for five dollars each, or five tickets for 20 dollars.
The prizes consist of two 26-inch mountain bikes, and two 16-inch kids’ bikes, each size having one for a boy and one for a girl.
Larry Reid, the organizer, had this to say about the purpose of the raffle: “We are having this raffle for the kids. Something for them to do and have fun. The money will go to the HOST House or Naomi House for women.”
The HOST House is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending homelessness and transforming lives in the Westside communities. Founded in 2013, it has helped over 28 individuals so far obtain permanent housing. The Naomi House was founded late 2020 and endeavors to help woman regain independence.
Both organizations are always looking for donations, and the money from the raffle will doubtless be a help.
If you’d like to enter the raffle, contact Reid at (209) 450-1641.
