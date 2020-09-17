Pastor Joe Chavez went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.
Joe Chavez was born to Manuel and Jennie Chavez in Madera, California on March 19, 1939. Joe was a labor contractor for 15 years in Patterson. He felt called into the ministry at the age of 46 and went on to become the pastor of New Life Temple Church where he faithfully served as their beloved pastor for over 35 years. He loved his church family dearly and compassionately and always felt it a privilege and an honor to Pastor his flock.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lorraine T. Chavez of Turlock; sons, Joe Chavez, Jr. of Turlock, Mark (Elizabeth) Chavez of Marietta and Lorenzo Chavez of Turlock; daughters, Joanne (Stephen) Castro of Auburn, Suzan Chavez of Merced and Lydia (Jerry Dean) Castro of Turlock; brothers, Henry Chavez of Turlock, Robert Chavez of Patterson and Richard Chavez of Lubbock, Texas; sister, Linda Mora of Modesto; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Manuel Chavez, Frank Chavez and sister, Rachel Davis.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 25th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Although he will be greatly missed, we know he is in his forever home.
2 Timothy 4: 7-8
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
