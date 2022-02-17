Black History Month at Patterson Library

February is Black History Month, and Patterson resident Larry Reid has put together a display in the Patterson Library to commemorate some of the great achievements made by black people in America.
“A lot of people don’t know about black history,” Reid said. “I’m putting some stuff up there to educate the people on some of the stuff that blacks have done.”
The important figures highlighted by the display include well-known names like Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights activist; Harriet Tubman, major member of the Underground Railroad; and Thurgood Marshall, first black supreme court justice. But it also includes people that some might not have heard of before.
“Benjamin Banneker,” the display reads, “was one of the first black scientists in America. He was a surveyor, an astronomer, and a mathematician.” Banneker also helped plan parts of Washington DC.
Mary McLeod Bethune, who attended school due to a gift from a woman she hadn’t met, went on to start her own school to help black children get an education. It still stands today, known as Bethune-Cookman University. The display also reports that four United States presidents asked for her advice on matters of education.
“It just goes to show you, some of the stuff that blacks have done, a lot of people are not aware of,” Reid said of the display.
Pattersonites are encouraged to stop by the library to learn about some of the great figures of American history.
