Blue Line headlines Saturday night’s entertainment

Blue Line is a country rock cover band gaining popularity in the Central Valley, and with a set list that was pulled from country music’s most popular party hits it’s not hard to understand why.
From John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Hurts So Good” to Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and Luke Combs’ “Honky Tonk Highway,” if you like country rock you’re bound to enjoy the offerings of Blue Line.
According to the band’s website, Blue Line is from Oakdale, Ca and was originally formed in 2014. At the time, the band featured members from local law enforcement agency, Ceres Police Department and has since been performing throughout the Central Valley and Northern California.
“Blue Line is not that band that walks in thinking we’re the cream of the crop. We’re a bunch of working stiffs who love the chance to come together, make some decent noise, get some people dancing and smiling. That’s really all we’re after.”
Blue Line takes the mainstage June 4 at 5:30 p.m.
