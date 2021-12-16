Patterson resident Mike Halseth alerted the Irrigator to the presence of a bobcat in the neighbohood of 6th Street and K Street on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14.
Halseth claimed that the animal had been seen on the front porch of his home by his wife the previous night but was not identified as a bobcat until the next morning when Halseth stepped out of his front door unaware of the animal’s presence. The bobcat, likely startled by Halseth’s action, swatted his leg.
Halseth called animal control and other resources and was not able to reach anyone who could offer help removing the wild cat who Halseth said appeared weak, possibly sick or injured.
Patterson Police Services Chief Joshua Clayton confirmed that they were aware that the animal had been sighted and were patrolling the area and would continue to look for it.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. the Irrigator was again made aware of the presence of the bobcat in the alley behind EnVision on El Circulo. The bobcat was slowly walking east toward Highway 33.
When Patterson Police deputies responded, the emaciated bobcat that appeared to have signs of skin disease on its face had made it’s way across the highway and was laying in the oleanders near an occupied homeless encampment.
Various resources, including Animal Control and Fish and Game, were contacted in an attempt to find support for the animal. No resources were available.
After consulting various agencies and attempting to scare the animal away from the area for more than an hour, it was determined that humanely killing the animal was the best course of action as it was obviously unwell and caused an unknown risk to humans.
