Body located in aquaduct

A deceased male was found in the California Aquaduct near the McCracken Bridge on McCracken Road in Westley on May 11.
Dispatch received the report of a person in the water at 12:08 p.m.
Crews from Patterson and West Stanislaus Fire stations 50, 52, 53, and 54, Patterson District Ambulance and Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department responded to the call.
Detectives from the Sheriff's Department Crimes Against Persons division are on scene investigating.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
If you have any information please call Detective Martin at 209-525-7093 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME(27463)
