The body of Julie Davis, a 53-year-old-woman from Patterson was located near the Delta Mendota Canal by the Stanislaus County Coroner on Jan. 19.
She was found in her vehicle in the area of Bell Road the day after a missing person report was filed. She was last seen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Sgt. Luke Schwartz, public information officer for Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, said that the investigation of Davis’ death is ongoing. According to detectives’ preliminary findings, there is no sign of foul play.
