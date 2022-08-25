Around 8:30 on the morning of August 14, 9-1-1 dispatch received a call from a farm worker reporting a body in the California Aqueduct.
The identity of the deceased male has been confirmed by Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Eric Villarreal, 37.
Villarreal had been reported missing by family members on August 13. His body was subsequently recovered from the aqueduct south of Oak Flat Road by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team and transported to the coroner’s office.
According to CHP Public Information Office Tom Olsen, there were no obvious signs of trauma at the time of recovery. Results of an autopsy are pending.
An unoccupied Ford SUV was located in the area on August 12, CHP have yet to confirm if the vehicle is registered to Villarreal.
The investigation is being conducted by the CHP Modesto office. If you have information regarding the investigation, please call 209-545-7440.
