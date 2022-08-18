Around 8:30 on the morning of August 14, 9-1-1 dispatch received a call from a farm worker reporting a body in the California Aqueduct.
Patterson Fire and California Highway Patrol personnel arrived on scene and confirmed the presence of the deceased in the water.
The body of an unidentified Hispanic male was recovered from the water south of Oak Flat Road by the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department Dive Team and transported to the coroner’s office.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, and an autopsy is expected to be conducted this week, according to CHP Public Information Officer Tom Olsen.
An unoccupied Ford SUV was located in the area on August 12. The vehicle is registered to an adult male in Patterson but it is unclear if the vehicle belongs to the deceased individual.
There are no confirmed missing person reports from Patterson Police Services.
The investigation is being conducted by the CHP Modesto office. If you have information regarding the investigation please call 209-545-7440.
