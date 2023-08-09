Bonnie L. Moore, 92 of Patterson passed away Monday, June 26th, 2023.
Bonnie was born to parents Laurence and Isabel Sadler, February 18th, 1931 in Eagle Grove, Iowa. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a member of the Patterson Del Puerto Hospital Auxiliary, and a long-time member of the Patterson Federated Church. Bonnie and her husband Patrick both sang in the church choir for a many years. Bonnie will be missed dearly and she was deeply loved so much by her family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Kevin Moore; daughters, Susan (Fred) Frias, Patricia Poot; grandchildren, Patrick Vankirk, Mathhew (Kathy) Vankirk, Brandon (Amie) Poot, Brittany (Kyle) Kuhn; great-grandchildren, Lordus Vankirk, Cash Kuhn, Harper Kuhn, and Holland Kuhn; Sister, Shirley Ruiz. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pat Moore; son, Steven Vankirk, and her beloved sister Beverly Poleti.
Services for Bonnie will be Private.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: Patterson Federated Church, PO Box 1418, Patterson, CA 95363
