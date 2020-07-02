Maxine Rovedatti-Dructor passed away at her ranch home in Crows Landing, CA after a long illness of dementia and other health issues with family by her side on June 28, 2020.
Maxine was born in Rising Star, Texas on January 20, 1933 to William Westley and Dolly Inglet whose families were long time cattle ranchers. The family moved to Modesto/Ceres, California to escape the dust bowl era. Maxine graduated from Ceres High School in 1950. At age 16, she met the love of her life, Roy Rovedatti of Patterson, CA and was married in 1951. They made their home at the family ranch in Crows Landing, CA from that time on. While married to Roy, she gave birth to 4 boys and 1 girl. They started as Dairymen and moved on to a farming operation. Maxine was a homemaker who took pride in being a loving mom, Nani (grandmother), feeding the family with homemade meals, baking, gardening, sewing, painting and working in the fields side by side with Roy. After Roys death in 1978, many years later Maxine re-married William Dructor of Modesto, CA. During this time, Maxine and William enjoyed traveling the country side and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, brothers and sisters-in-law and her late husband, Roy Rovedatti; son, Rusty Rovedatti; husband, William Dructor and stepdaughter, Monica Dructor. Maxine leaves behind her sons, Rocky Rovedatti (Louise), Rick Rovedatti, Randy Rovedatti; daughter, Tammy Borba (Rocky); daughter-in-law, Marty Rovedatti; also surviving are her step-children, William Dructor, Jr (Jackie), MaryEllen Morales (Sal), Joe Dructor (Debbie) and LeeAnna Dructor. Maxine "Nani" leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank her three caregivers Dawn Wydner, Elsa Sanchez and Sonia Sanchez that gave her unconditional love and care during her illness.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 7th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 8th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Remembrance may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1455 Response Road, Suite 190, Sacramento, CA 95815, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 and American Heart Association, 1710 Gilbreth Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010-1795.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.