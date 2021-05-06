Last year local firefighters were unable to hold the annual Boots for Burns fundraiser due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic. This year however, Patterson turned out to support the charity in a tremendous way. The Patterson Firefighters’ Association/IAFF Local 4577 Facebook page announcement read: “The numbers are in and we are blown away with the generosity from the Community of Patterson. The donations doubled from last time we conducted a Fill-the-Boot in 2019 when just over $8,000 was raised. This year we collected an astonishing $16,000 in just 7 hours!
We realize you, the residents of Patterson, already contribute through taxes for services from your fire department. Please know your donations to the Firefighters Burn Institute are going to an important and real need.
The Firefighters Burn Institute offers a variety of programs for burn survivors and Firefighters. Burn injuries frequently require a lifetime of rehabilitation and medical treatment. Everything from medical treatments to emotional well-being, the Firefighters Burn Institute is there to assist those that have been burned.
We want to thank Firefighters from Cal Fire and Diablo Grande and the West Stanislaus Fire Explorers for their assistance yesterday. Additionally, we want to recognize the Patterson McDonald’s restaurant who alone donated over $1,000 and fed all the Firefighters yesterday and the Patterson Togo’s who dropped off sandwiches.
Most importantly, we thank the community for your unyielding support. We are extremely humbled and grateful.
Sincerely,
Patterson Career Firefighters Association / IAFF Local 4577”
https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/firefightersburninstitute
