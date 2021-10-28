Welcome boys and ghouls to botanical tales of horror and suspense! I am your host, the Haunted Horticulturist, inviting you to join me for a creepy commentary on fearsome flora. While most plants may seem like pushovers, these nightmares of nature can certainly pack a punch.
Giant Hogweed - Heracleum mantegazzianum
"Long ago in the Russian hills, a Victorian explorer found the regal Hogweed by a marsh. He captured it and brought it home... Soon they escaped, spreading their seed. Preparing for an onslaught, threatening the human race." -excerpted from “The Return of The Giant Hogweed” by rock band Genesis
Originating in the Caucasus Mountains, giant hogweed is thought to have been brought to Europe in the early 1800’s as an ornamental oddity due to its spectacular size. From there it was brought as a display plant to North America where it is now listed as an invasive and noxious weed. It wasn’t until the mid-1900’s that the dangers of giant hogweed came to be more widely known, and by then it was too late. While it seems like a quirky gigantic carrot, it is among the most painful plants one could encounter. When the sap comes into contact with skin it causes a phototoxic eruption of blisters called phytophotodermatitis. This effect is produced by furocoumarins present in the sap combined with UV light from the sun which causes it to literally bind to and distort DNA, killing cells and creating burns with huge inflamed blisters that peel, turn dark purple, and continue for over a week. Chopping it down will only cause the sap to spray which can cause blindness and respiratory problems. Coming into contact with giant hogweed is an experience one would not soon forget; not only would it be a painful memory, but the scars from the burns can last for years.
Dynamite Tree - Hura crepitans
Native to tropical regions of the Americas, the dynamite tree can grow to an imposing 130 feet in height, where its canopy towers above the ground on a trunk covered in dark, ominous spikes. If injured the tree exudes a poisonous sap which is one of the substances used by the Antillean islands indigenous Caribs to coat their arrows. The sap is a particularly brutal substance and the book Poison Arrows by David E. Jones cites that the sap of the dynamite tree is “half a million times more toxic than potassium cyanide”. It has also been given the tamer sounding name of sandbox tree because it was once common to saw the unripe seed pods in half to make decorative boxes filled with sand. These sandboxes were used to dip quill pens to remove extra ink. Though the name dynamite tree is more fitting as the ripe fruit has a habit of exploding with a loud bang, flinging seeds at speeds over 150 miles per hour.
Manchineel Tree - Hippomane mancinella
The manchineel tree which is also native to tropical regions of the Americas is so toxic that merely being beneath it during a rainstorm would be dangerous. Case reports published in the Oxford Academic Journal of Travel Medicine detail how four unlucky souls learned this the hard way. After taking shelter under a manchineel they broke out in incredibly painful blisters and lesions that felt as if they were burning. Looking at a manchineel tree it is not particularly intimidating with its silvery gray trunk, as well as pleasant leaves and fruit which resemble those of an apple tree - perhaps this is why it is also called a beach apple. Dr. Nicola Strickland who published her “most unfortunate experience” of taking a bite from a manchineel fruit in the British Medical Journal describes originally finding the fruit laying amongst mangoes and coconuts on a white sand beach while on holiday. As it smelled like a “ripe plum” she decided to take a bite and encouraged her travel companion to do the same. After initially tasting “pleasantly sweet” they “noticed a strange peppery feeling in [their] mouths, which gradually progressed to a burning, tearing sensation and tightness of the throat” that continued to worsen until they were in “excruciating pain”. The experience was “frightening” due to the intense pain, throat swelling, and ulcerations caused by swallowing just a “tiny amount of the juice from the fruit”. The vacationers are lucky to still be alive as the toxin of the manchineel tree can easily kill - noted by the historical use of its leaves to poison water supplies, and the death of Ponce de Leon after being struck in the thigh with a manchineel poisoned arrow. Manchineel trees are now commonly marked with a red X or red line along the base of their trunks to signify danger.
Gympie Gympie - Dendrocnide moroides
“Being stung... [is] the worst kind of pain you can imagine – like being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time.” - Marina Hurley, Entomologist and Ecologist
The gympie gympie plant native to Australia is completely covered in fine, needle-like hairs. Needle-like in shape, but also in that they are hollow and filled with a stinging neurotoxin that injects itself into any poor soul that comes into contact with it. Ex Serviceman Cyril Bromley reported falling into a gympie gympie during military training which caused stinging pain so intense that he had to be tied to his hospital bed for three weeks. At the peak of the horrific stinging, victims are in such agony that they can't sleep, potent painkillers like morphine have no effect, and symptoms can last for years. Simply disturbing the plant causes it to shoot those tiny needles into the air, leaving some with respiratory problems and bloody noses.
Until next time, I wish for you a spooktacular Halloween!
