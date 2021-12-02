The Tigers’ first win eluded them as they dropped the foundation game Monday against Kimball (Tracy) 64-42. Kimball opened the game on a 11-3 run, getting hot from the three-point line early in the game.
“They had a couple of good shooters, number 13 got hot [Kobe Harris], it seemed like anytime we needed a stop they would find him,” said boys’ basketball head coach Jason McCleery.
On top of Harris dashing the Tigers attempt at a comeback, the team also looked out of sync on offense. They were only able to switch momentum with a full court press early in the game erasing Kimball’s early lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Jacob Guevarra getting three steals in a three-minute span.
A bright spot offensively was the energy of senior forward Precious Nnaji. Nnaji’s ability to take Kimball defenders off the dribble opened some offensive opportunity to keep the Tigers within striking distance late in the third quarter.
“He [Precious] gets up for every game, plays hard, there’s not a better athlete on the court from what he can do with his speed, size, and quickness. For us it’s a matter of getting him the ball in good spots for him to score.”
In the fourth the Tigers would go cold, not having the same driving lanes and at times players looked lost as they attempted to adjust.
“The way they ran the 1-3-1 zone threw us off because we haven’t had time to work on that in the early part of the season and we got stagnant on offense with guys just standing around. Overall, we’re in good some spots and disappointing in others, “said McCleery.
The Tigers will compete in tournament action December 2-4 at Riverbank High School, their opening match will be at 3:30 against Summerville.
