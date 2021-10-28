October 16, 2021
Scouts BSA Troop 81 took their biennial backpacking/hiking trip to the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir this year.
Troop 81 has hiked Hetchy Hetchy three times in recent memory, most recently in 2019. The 6.3 mile hike from the base of O’Shaughnessy Dam to the campsite at Rancheria Falls on Rancheria Creek in Yosemite took the scouts close to five hours to complete; an average of one mile per hour while carrying a fully loaded backpack is expected.
The troop originally planned to hike Hite's Cove in Mariposa County on the south fork of the Merced River but it had been closed by authorities due to an investigation into the deaths of family that occurred on the trail. The deaths of the family of three and their dog were later revealed to have been caused by hyperthermia after the family ran out of water and succumbed to the triple digit heat. At the time of their deaths natural water supplies along the trail were contaminated by a toxic blue-green algae bloom.
