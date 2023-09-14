The sun was shining brightly at the Patterson Aquatic Center on a recent Thursday, with stands filled to capacity. Both the boys and girls varsity water polo teams were brimming with enthusiasm as they prepared to face off against Livingston. What followed were two impressive victories that showcased Patterson's water polo prowess.
The girls' squad set the tone with a remarkable performance, cruising to a seemingly effortless victory over Livingston, with a final score of 16-2. Right from the start, they demonstrated their dominance, holding Livingston to a mere 2 points. Their aggressive play in the pool resembled sharks hunting their prey, swiftly securing a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. They continued to score rapidly, with bursts of energy that left their opponents struggling to keep up.
The first half showcased their offensive prowess, while the second half was marked by solid defense and exceptional ball movement. Utilizing the entire pool to their advantage, they even employed strategic clock management by making extra passes to secure their well-deserved victory. During a tournament on Saturday, they lost to Pitman 6-13 and beat Gergori 13-8.
Buoyed by the girls' success, the boys' team entered the pool with the same level of determination. They seized control of the game early on, draining their opponents' energy reserves in the first quarter. This strategic move set the stage for a dominant performance that culminated in a resounding 16-1 victory, leaving Livingston in their wake.
Junior Owen Christopherson and Senior Nick Johnson-Demers were the stars of the boys' squad, each contributing 6 goals, and together scoring 3 apiece to dismantle Livingston. MaxPreps ranks the Boys Water Polo squad at an impressive 70th in the nation, a testament to their skill and dedication.
As these two squads continue to excel, one can only wonder how far this dynamic one-two combo will go. The Patterson Water Polo teams have certainly made their mark, and their future looks promising. Congratulations to both squads for their outstanding efforts – Go Tigers!
