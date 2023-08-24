Patterson High School’s water polo teams are gearing up for the season that begins next month. Varsity Boys Head Coach Valerie Jamieson said, “It’s been going well so far. We've been establishing a routine and working on building a bond all summer, leading up to this point of organized team practices for the 2023 season."
Jamieson also mentioned that it has been a struggle at times to get their practices in since the team shares facilities with the community. A new pool is currently being built at PHS and will be ready next year.
Girls Head Coach Phoebe Skelson said, “Things have been going well so far. Our team works well together, and they know each other pretty well. The older players have been welcoming the new kids. They are pretty serious, willing to listen and work hard. I'm pretty happy with them.”
Regarding improvements for 2023, Coach Skelson said, “We plan to start off games with more energy and focus. One of our main goals is to have players focus on a specific position so they can grow and become better at that position rather than having to play a bunch of other positions.”
Coach Jamieson also had a similar take, stating, “So far, we've worked really hard together on recruiting and improving our game knowledge. We're in a pretty tough league, as you may know, and getting that knowledge in our heads and developing our understanding of the game's rules has been a really big focus for us. It always has been and will be since we don't have a youth feeder team like other schools do. We're really working on making sure that the kids have intellectual knowledge of what's going on because they're trying to play catch up.”
