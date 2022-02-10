Boys basketball falls to El Capitan; Eliminated from CCC Championship

Boys’ basketball was officially eliminated from contending for a CCC league title after falling short against El Capitan last Wednesday 60-58, but booster playoff chances with wins last Friday and Saturday over Buhach Colony (69-59) and East Union (57-48).
“That was a big win for us from a playoff perspective. East Union is ranked evenly with us. The team played very well on both ends of the court and we executed down the stretch. Now we just want to build some momentum for our last two home games this week and possibly playoffs,” said Patterson boys head coach Jason McCleery.
Patterson was able to take control of the East Union game in the second quarter limiting the Lancers to only eight points in the quarter. Their perimeter defense was outstanding holding East Union to 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and showing good hands, recording 10 steals. The Lancers also hurt themselves at the free throw line, shooting 50 percent.
Vs. Buhach Colony
Last Friday’s game against Buhach Colony was a foreshadow of their East Union win. The Tigers defensive pressure and marksmen shooting had they up 41-25 at halftime. Buhach would cut into lead in the third quarter but would never threaten the outcome of the game.
Vs. EL Capitan
Last Wednesdays lost to El Capitan makes Patterson 2-6 in games decided by six points or fewer.
“We have to find a way to consistently win those games,” said McCleery.
The game came down the final play that resulted in a shot in the post from sophomore Amari Coley, that fell short resulting in the 60-58 final score.
“We wanted to get to the post and see if we could get some free throws, plus I liked my matchup with Amari. He hurt his knee earlier in the game, so he wasn’t 100 percent, but I liked the matchup, and we ran it perfect, to get him a one-on-one and the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Throughout the game Patterson had missed layups that could’ve accounted to a win, including three in the first half. Despite missing easy buckets, the Tigers were down 10 early in the fourth quarter and clawed their way into making it a close game.
“We played hard and matched their energy. All our league losses this season so far has been because of bad bounces and almost [closing out games] sometimes it bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t. I told them hold your head up because we have four games to determine if we make playoffs. If we win all four, we’re definitely in.”
Patterson is halfway there after wins over Buhach Colony and East Union. Now all that’s left is to finish the season strong February 9 vs. Golden Valley and February 11 vs. Central Valley.
