Patterson boys’ basketball bounced back after a close overtime lost against El Capitan (75-74) last Wednesday with a 55-45 win against Buhach Colony Friday night led by Kwame Appiah 23 points and a great team defensive effort.
“They were ready to play immediately after the loss to El Capitan. Our defense can be really good. We are quick and with our size can be a tough matchup. Our defense also helps the offense get going if we can get some steals like the Buhach game,” said Patterson boys’ basketball head coach Jason McCleery.
Steals have been calling card of this team defensively, in 9 of the teams’ 10 wins they have had seven steals or more (lowest is three v. Calaveras). In this past weeks’ games Precious Nnaji presence as a shot blocker has been felt as he tallied six blocks in the last two games.
He’s [Precious] a special athlete with his quickness and ability to time shots. It definitely has an impact on opponents and when they are around the basket,” said McCleery.
Nnaji is known for his offensive play above rim, rather its highlight dunks, or being able to go through and over defenders, but in the past week you could see his rim protecting ability cause opposing players look over their shoulder and adjust their shoots in the paint.
“He’s [Precious] feeling really good right now so you’re seeing him at 100 percent. He hasn’t been 100 percent all season. We have been spoiled having him for three years and just expect him to be above the rim making plays. The players, the bench, and fans get really excited when he makes some of those plays.”
Against El Capitan Patterson led by as much as 11 late in the third quarter.
“They [El Capitan] hit big shots including a kid falling out of bounds as he shot. There’s nothing we could’ve done differently they just hit timely shots.”
Patterson’s boys’ basketball upcoming games: Tomorrow @ Central Valley 7:15 p.m., January 26 @ Atwater 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.