Patterson boys’ basketball split their two games against Atwater and completed the season sweep against Merced. Last Wednesday the Tigers went into a hostile environment and pulled off a statement win against Atwater, 59-45.
“It came down to who made the most plays, will 0 [Colton Dukes] and 10 [Tyler Parr] make the most plays or is 1 [Kwame Appiah] and 21 [Precious Nnaji] going to make plays. We were also the most complete team tonight,” said Patterson boys’ basketball head coach Jason McCleery.
Atwater came out on fire nailing 3-pointers and tough fadeaway shots, jumping out to a 10-2 start. The Falcons were led by Colton Dukes in the opening frame; he had seven first quarter points leading them to a six-point lead (17-11) going into the second quarter. From that point on Patterson started to cut into the deficit by outscoring Atwater 14-10 in the second quarter narrowing the Falcons lead to 27-25 at halftime.
“After the timeout in the first quarter we were dialed in, we got a few bounces to go our way and we just kept rolling with the momentum,” said McCleery.
It all started once one of Patterson athletic weapons was able to get whatever he wanted whenever he wanted. Appiah had 17 first half points; Atwater’s defense couldn’t figure out how to stop him. He was too fast for them when attacking the rim, and he was stroking it from deep with three 3-pointers in the first half.
“It was one of the best performances I seen from him [Appiah] and other guys like Jacob [Guevarra] stepped up and hit some big shots like in the game.”
Guevarra was sniper all game for Patterson, nailing a trio of huge 3-pointers. His biggest shot was at the end of the third quarter when he came off a pick from Jeremiah Turner and hit a contested three that took the air out of the gym.
“It all started with our practices this week, a lot of intensity and mental stuff. We knew what they were going to run from our scouting report. Overall, I’m really proud of them and how they played. We played a complete game.”
Vs. Atwater
The second game between a pair of league frontrunners went as most people would expect; win some, lose some. Atwater shot nearly 50 percent from the floor with their stars (Dukes and Parr) having an efficient game from the floor, leading them to a 63-58-win, last Saturday.
“They came out determined and they’re a good team. We just cut into the lead too late.”
It’s no surprise that these two programs split the season series. The surprise is how both teams played arguably their best games against each other in the opponents’ home gym.
“For league we need that one to stay in control of our destiny but if we keep playing our game and get a little help a league title can still happen.”
Monday, they swept Merced and are in third place in league behind Atwater and El Capitan, only two games separate the three teams atop and it won’t be over until the last day of the season.
Patterson has a favorable schedule to finish the season playing teams who at the bottom of league standing. They also will get a chance to improve their playoff rankings in a Saturday evening game against East Union.
Girls Basketball
Patterson girls’ basketball continued to dominate league play as they swept Merced this past week. They won 58-28 last Thursday at home and 53-39 Monday in Merced. Their dominance continued Tuesday in their 58-34 win over El Capitan. They made it look like El Capitan was stuck in a stray jacket the entire game. The Gauchos didn’t score more than 10 points in a quarter and didn’t have a player that scored more than 10 points.
The only opponent that has given Patterson girls’ basketball is Atwater and last Saturday was déjá vu to their matchup on January 24. Atwater’s press continued to give them trouble and Patterson had another game where turnovers plagued them.
“The Atwater game was hard because we did so many things well and we hustled hard throughout the physically of the game. At time we got caught dribbling too much or not going into the open spots. When teams pressure like that they want you to revert into bad habit. We’re still having a great season, we have to use the lost to make us better,” said Patterson girls’ head basketball coach Breann Atchison.
