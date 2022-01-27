Patterson boys’ basketball has been a mixed bag with results that show potential and sometimes has head scratching performances. The team committed 47 turnovers in this weeks’ stretch of games against Golden Valley, Central Valley, and El Camino.
“Turnovers will always be a part of the game. Hopefully we can limit them throughout the game and at critical moments,” said Patterson boys’ basketball head coach Jason McCleery.
They committed 17 turnovers in their 56-52 loss to Golden Valley last Wednesday. Patterson came out lethargic and found themselves down 10-0 three minutes into the game.
“We didn’t play well. We came out flat. We just didn’t have the intensity in the early going,” said McCleery.
All night Patterson tried to work the ball in the paint and Golden Valley seemed to be in the passing lane every time. They denied paint passes early to start their first quarter run and the Tigers never seemed like themselves.
“Guys just wanted to do their own thing instead of running the offense. We didn’t run an offensive set all game, we practice it and run it then when the game comes around, they decided just to do things individually. That’s what we talked about after the game, doing things individually isn’t winning basketball. They’re going to have to figure out how to win as a team.”
It would all culminate with a late game defensive breakdown. Golden Valley’s Mateo Tangaan was able to pass out of the trap near the corner, finding a teammate at half court due to a late rotation by the Tigers, leading to an and-one opportunity for Isaiah Carter putting Golden Valley up 56-52 with 7.9 seconds left. Off the rebound, guard Jacob Guevarra would pull back from attacking the basket and hold the ball for a couple of seconds.
“We just didn’t understand the situation in when we needed to foul, then we foul the guy wide open underneath when it’s too late. On one end we’re trying not to foul Tagaan, which is the right play, if we foul anybody else, I think we score off the rebound and tie the game. I don’t know what to say, we just didn’t practice enough to get that.”
Vs. Central Valley
They came out a different team from Wednesday in last Friday’s win (75-65) over Central Valley. They were fluid on offense and were able to take a 15-point halftime lead.
“We talked about the intensity and how flat we were Wednesday night, so we made a point to really work on that. We did a lot of good things, came out with a lot of energy, and mixed up our defense. We let 15 [Jordan Powers] get going but he had answers on offense with them sitting in a 3-2 zone. We found holes in the zone, even though there were a few passes that didn’t get through.”
Patterson was able to work the middle of the zone getting the ball to Precious Nnaji, and could often find Kwame Appiah cutting to the lane. Central Valley would threaten Patterson’s lead by opening the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run cutting the lead to 53-45 with six minutes left in the game.
“It feels like every game somebody decides to have career moments against us. We did what we could, and they hit some contested shots, but we had missed opportunities that led to runs for them. We just have to make sure we’re hitting shots to pull away and stop momentum.”
Eight points is the closest central Valley would get as Patterson would lock in the remainder of the quarter and started getting the paint buckets that built their halftime lead. The trio of Kwame Appiah, Precious, and David Nnaji accounted for 18 of the teams 22 fourth quarter points.
Patterson boys’ basketball will be playing the second of a back-to-back against Atwater on Saturday. Wednesday’s matchup and Saturday’s game is the only time two of the top three teams in the league will compete head-to-head. This week is arguably one of the most important weeks in CCC boys’ basketball because of a COVID reschedule.
“It’s definitely unusual, but this entire season has been unusual. We have the mindset to just be ready for anything. Stay healthy and play good basketball, we’ll see where we end up. Atwater is a great team, and it will be a good battle this week.”
Girls Basketball
Patterson girls’ basketball made a stretch of playing three games in as many days look easy dominating Golden Valley, Buhach Colony, and Central Valley by an average of 21 points.
They ran into a different problem against Atwater Monday night, as the Falcons went to different strategy to hand Patterson its first league loss, 49-39. They were able to get Patterson’s dominant paint presence, Rayne Tago (3pts, 4rebs, 4 fouls) into foul trouble and the Tigers committed 27 turnovers.
“Girls were in positions they’re not use to and Atwater really prides itself on its press and three-point shooting. Once they started making shots and pressing, we went to over thinking things instead of just taking a deep breath and playing our game. We were rushing and not playing how we should be playing. We have to do those things for it be different on Saturday,” said Patterson girls’ head basketball coach, Breann Atchison.
Atwater’s strategy worked but Patterson still was able to find a way to push ahead midway through the fourth quarter 34-31. The Tigers had chances to change momentum but ended up with either a missed shot or a turnover. Atwater would capitalize off one of Patterson’s turnovers with a three-pointer from Karissa Hukill, and she would follow that by scoring on a mid-range shot due to a tipped inbound pass. Atwater would put the finishing touch on the Tigers with back-to-back threes from Aliene Lopez, to seal the win.
