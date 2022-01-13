Boys’ soccer had to fight a different kind of adversity to stay undefeated in their games last week against El Capitan (2-0) on January 5, and Buhach Colony (5-2) last Friday.
“Damp. Muddy. Slippery,” were the words Patterson boys’ soccer head coach, Luis Torres used to describe the field conditions of last Wednesday’s game against El Capitan.
It was a game the Tigers were far superior from a talent standpoint, and they dominated defensively. For the Gauchos, mother nature aided them in slowing down Patterson’s offense to have the game scoreless at halftime.
“We missed a penalty kick in the first half and just pulled away in the second half,” said Torres.
Pull away is just what the Tigers did. After fighting all game to get any offense going, Patterson got two goals in the last 20 minutes of the game.
They would get a goal via penalty kick from sophomore Matthew Aldana for the games’ first goal and to give them the lead, followed by a goal from Luis Maravilla, assisted by Johan Mendoza.
Vs. Buhach
Patterson was much more prepared for the field conditions of their road game against Buhach Colony. Coach Torres had the team practice at Creekside Middle School, to get use to the feel of a grass field that could be damp, muddy, and slippery.
That preparation paid off as they were able to get the offense going early as Patterson held a 2-1 lead at halftime.
With the team standing head and shoulders over the rest of the CCC through the first half of the season coach Torres touched on the challenge the team faces going into final stretch of the season.
“We can’t get comfortable; we need to stay levelheaded. We are in a good spot but can’t get too comfortable. The challenge will be to treat the rest of the games like the first ones. Nothing has been won.”
Girls Soccer
Patterson girls’ soccer has had its ups and downs this season, and last weeks games was indicative of that.
The team lost 5-1 in their January 5 game against El Capitan. It was their first game in 19 days, and it showed as the teams timing and rhythm was off and their energy was low.
“Still in vacation mode. It’s hard for some to get ready for competition after a break,” said Patterson girls soccer head coach, Temo Arteaga.
El Capitan took advantage of the sluggish Tigers early, scoring their first goal in the 32-minute, off the foot of Isabella Pangelina. She (Pangelina) would score her second goal in the 15-minute giving the Gauchos a 2-0 halftime lead.
Patterson would strike back with a goal from senior Kelly Alves in the 33-minute, cutting the lead in half, 2-1. Unfortunately, that was the only bright spot in this game for Patterson.
“After scoring our goal the girls got some energy and started to fight. The games’ momentum was in our favor, but we couldn’t add anymore goals. Then after they scored their third goal the girls got deflated and I could see it in their eyes. We started to give up one by one and stopped fighting. That’s something we talked about at the end of the game.”
Vs. Buhach
A motivated Patterson team came out with intent and purpose taking a 3-1 halftime lead against Buhach Colony on their way to a 4-3 victory.
“We lost some momentum but were able to get some energy back and score a goal as well. The mentality and work rate improved immensely compared to El Capitan.”
The win was much needed, and Patterson girls’ soccer was able to hold down a top 3 spot in the conference standings and will need to find a second wind soon with the final five weeks of the season swiftly approaching.
Winning gives any team confidence but if they’re going to stay in their winning ways they must fix a glaring issue, defense. Patterson girls’ soccer has allowed 13 goals over their last three games.
“We are struggling defensively but that starts with our midfielder down to [the rest of] our defense. We are not working hard enough on the defensive side of the ball.”
Parallel to the boys’ team they’ll also be going through the second half of league play Friday at home against Atwater at 5:30 p.m. Patterson won their December 8 matchup 6-1.
