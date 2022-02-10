Boys soccer clinches Central Conference

Boys’ soccer concluded the regular season 17-0-1, clinching the Central California Conference last Wednesday defeating Buhach Colony 12-0. They followed that up by clinching their undefeated season and the number one seed in Sac-Joaquin Division III playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Central Valley last Friday.
“It feels great [to be league champions] but the boys are more focused on what’s next. I told them secure this and then start getting prepared for what they have been looking for the past years, a run at a section title,” said Patterson boys’ soccer head coach, Luis Torres.
Wednesday was senior night and they showed why they are the class of the section. The Tigers made quick work of Buhach scoring their first goal within the first two minutes of the game, by halftime they were up 7-0.
Patterson had five players score two or more goals including a hat trick from senior Luis Maravilla. Fellow senior Johan Mendoza had a hat trick in assist along with being one of five players who scored multiple goals for the Tigers.
Ending the season playing a good Central Valley team was the perfect tune-up for playoffs. The Hawks provided some adversity for Patterson by scoring first to take a 1-0 lead. It was the first time since their January 7th game against Buhach Colony that they trailed in a game.
“We kept to the game plan, didn’t lose our head and we turned it around,” said Torres.
It didn’t take them very long to turn it around as they countered by scoring two goals in the first half off the foot of Antonio Gallegos. Patterson would hold on to the 2-1 lead through a defense battle in the second half securing the 2-1 win and their unbeaten season.
“It was a good challenge we needed to keep our level of play high. It was a good challenge on both sides of the ball. We were able to be the better team, and we did it on their field that’ll go a long way in determining seeding for playoffs.”
Patterson JV boys’ soccer also won a CCC title last Wednesday, showing that the Tigers have the potential to be the class of the conference and the section for years to come.
The top seeded Tigers will have a bye week because of Antelope High School being disqualified from the postseason. During last year’s spring season, Antelope’s former head coach Paul Benvenuti played a player who did not currently go to the Sacramento County school. As a result of this violation the school fired Benvenuti and the program was banned from postseason play this season along with being ineligible to host a postseason game in 2022-23.
Girls Soccer
Patterson girls’ soccer continue to be the team no one wants to face at this time of the year. They outscored opponents Buhach Colony and Central Valley a combined 14-1 as they finish the season 13-5-3 and second in league behind El Capitan.
“It was great watching them play on Friday. We played almost a perfect game. We still let some simple mistakes almost ruin our night early in the game, but overall, I’m very pleased with our performance,” said Patterson girls’ soccer head coach Temo Arteaga.
A strong showing to close the season earned Patterson the seventh seed and a home playoff game tomorrow night against Ceres at 6 p.m. Patterson has the edge coming into this matchup in multiple ways.
They defeated Ceres on December 2 5-0. Patterson’s win total equals the number of games Ceres has played this season. Ceres also hasn’t played a game since January 31, while the Tigers won’t have to worry about being rusty going into the postseason.
The one improvement they should continue to build on is how stellar their defense has been this past month, aside from the January 28 shootout against El Capitan.
“We have to play better under pressure [when a team attacks the box] defensively. I would rather them foul than give up a goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.