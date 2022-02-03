Patterson soccer has been one of the hottest programs in the month of January. The boys are still undefeated and closing in on a league title, while the girls started the new year off with a 4-1-2 record.
Boys’ soccer (15-0-1) shutout Golden Valley (4-0) last Wednesday and defeated El Capitan (3-2) last Friday. Wednesday’s game was the seventh time the Tigers scored four or more goals this season.
“They [El Capitan] were a little bit better than the first game. They brought up a couple of guys and they are trying to beat out Golden Valley for third place to squeeze into playoffs. We dominated the entire game but there was so much stoppage time the refs added about eight minutes, which allowed them to score an extra goal,” said Patterson boys’ soccer head coach Luis Torres.
After Fridays’ win over El Capitan, Patterson is closing in on their first CCC title since joining the conference in 2018. They hold a two-game lead over Central Valley, and the two squads meet in the final game of the regular season tomorrow in Ceres at 5:45 p.m. The league title could be in Patterson’s possession by then as the Tigers can clinch with a win over Buhach Colony.
A win Friday would make history, as the team would accomplish an unthinkable feat of an undefeated season and lock up the number one seed in the playoffs. For Central Valley it’s a chance to improve their playoff seeding if they could pull off the upset.
With the mentality Patterson has adopted going into these final games, they’ll be ready for all opponents because to them the playoffs have already started.
“I had to let them know that even though the season is coming to an end, we treat the next games to come as the finals. In playoffs you can’t lose or you’re out and they have already gotten it together.”
Girls Soccer
Patterson girls’ soccer earned a huge road win over Golden Valley (2-1) last Wednesday and tied El Capitan (4-4) last Friday. Their win over Golden Valley put them in sole possession of second place in the conference and has them surging towards the postseason.
They were in control of the game from start to finish and got their first goal from Lisette Gregoris (23’). Eight minutes later the Tigers would create all the separation they need when Arionna Imhoff sprinted past Golden Valley’s defense to score their second goal.
Vs. El Capitan
Patterson got some measure of revenge with a tie against El Capitan. The game started as a shootout as both teams scored three goals in the first half.
“We felt like we didn’t play our best the first time and we were missing key players. This time we just went out and played our game,” said Patterson girls soccer head coach Temo Arteaga.
It isn’t the win the Tigers needed to potentially close in on the league title, but a tie against the 14th ranked team in the Sac-Joaquin section and a win against the 22nd ranked team should give the program a significant boost when playoff brackets are revealed, considering that Patterson is ranked 27th going into the final week of the season.
“As a team we are definitely playing better together, and their record during this stretch shows how much we improved as a team. We still have two games against quality opponents that can be very dangerous if we don’t show up to play.”
